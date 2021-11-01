Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $48,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $102.78 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

