Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Affirm worth $141,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $25,773,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $4,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $162.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $165.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

