Morgan Stanley Buys 1,631,190 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 591.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $147,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,099 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after buying an additional 1,886,882 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $83.11 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $84.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

