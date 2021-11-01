Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Qorvo worth $164,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 21.4% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $168.23 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

