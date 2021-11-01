Morgan Stanley Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $402.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $402.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.50.

MCO stock opened at $404.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.57. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $259.45 and a 52 week high of $407.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

