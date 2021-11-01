Morgan Stanley Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $240.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.88.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $210.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,928. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 40.9% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

