Morgan Stanley Acquires 60,554 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.90% of 51job worth $151,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 51job by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 51job by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 356,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 51job by 134.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 402,272 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

