Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 3.9% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $129,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 900.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $401.23. 2,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,207. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $259.45 and a 12 month high of $407.73. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.74 and its 200-day moving average is $360.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

