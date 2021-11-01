Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

MNST stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 28.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

