Monkey Project Price Up 49.9% This Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

