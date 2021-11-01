MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 1.9% of Archon Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Archon Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MongoDB worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,542,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,803,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $12.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $508.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $219.51 and a one year high of $525.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

