Monavale (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.49 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 50.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $1,061.11 or 0.01709157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 150.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,910 coins and its circulating supply is 8,945 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

