Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $41.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.45.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $44.09 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

