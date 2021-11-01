Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKD opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Molecular Data has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Molecular Data by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

