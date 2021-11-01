MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,802 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of CTXS opened at $94.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.