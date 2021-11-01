MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

