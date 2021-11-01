MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,181 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after acquiring an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,541,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

MPW opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

