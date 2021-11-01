MML Investors Services LLC Has $763,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after purchasing an additional 814,338 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

