MML Investors Services LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $143.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $156.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

