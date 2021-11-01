MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $149,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $89.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

