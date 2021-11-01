MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FFC opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

