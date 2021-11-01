MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,174 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in News were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of News by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of News by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of News by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,232,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,062,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.46. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

