Mizuho Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $55.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.
Shares of WDC stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19.
In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,135.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 237.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
