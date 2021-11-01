Mizuho Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $55.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,135.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 237.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.