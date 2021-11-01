Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.
MRK opened at $88.05 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
