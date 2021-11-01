Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $88.05 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.