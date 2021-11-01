Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.61 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

