Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $31.55. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.