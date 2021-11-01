Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MRTX opened at $189.02 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

