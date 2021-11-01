Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$26.25 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a C$26.25 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.94.

Shares of MI.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 78,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.98. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.23 and a 12-month high of C$25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

