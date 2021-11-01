Minter Network Price Tops $0.0037 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $17.54 million and $8,934.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00070308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00103477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00073916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102433 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,960,857,656 coins and its circulating supply is 4,755,648,089 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

