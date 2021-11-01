Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

NYSE:MAA opened at $204.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.1% during the third quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

