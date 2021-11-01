MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 10.2% Higher

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 233,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,555,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 499.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

