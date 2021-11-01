MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,610 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 45,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,965. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.