MGM Resorts International (MGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $47.16 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

