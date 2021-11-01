M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $5.90 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Enterprise Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 168,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.02 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

