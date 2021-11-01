M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 84,026 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 482.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.