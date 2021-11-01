M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

ESS stock opened at $339.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.91 and a 12-month high of $347.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.63 and its 200 day moving average is $314.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

