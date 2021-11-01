M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cabot by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of CBT opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

