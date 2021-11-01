M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.69 Million Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after buying an additional 151,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,408 shares of company stock worth $6,329,426. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $62.35 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.27.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

