M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9,804 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 346.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 212,938 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MetLife by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 662,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after acquiring an additional 95,232 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

