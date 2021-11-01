M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 39,632 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.