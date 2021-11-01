Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Down 3.4%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,430.09 and last traded at $1,430.09. 1,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,480.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,489.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,413.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,061 shares of company stock valued at $33,649,257. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

