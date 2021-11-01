Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 105.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

