Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Short Interest Up 28.1% in October

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 15.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 59.7% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. 440,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

