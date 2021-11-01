Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,489 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Meritage Homes worth $63,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.32. 1,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

