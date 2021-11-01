Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. 477,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

