Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

MRK stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

