Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 204,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,083. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

