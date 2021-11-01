Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.22. Mercer International shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 5,551 shares trading hands.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $678.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

