MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading Down 5.8%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.25. 31,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 157,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $908.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $284,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.1% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 22.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

