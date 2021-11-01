MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
MD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
Shares of MD stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67.
In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.