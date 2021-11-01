MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of MD stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

